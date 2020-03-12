Disappointed parade-riders: Don’t toss out the produce, give it to Second Harvest!

National-World

New Orleans (WGNO) — It’s an urgent plea from Second Harvest Food Bank for fresh produce that might be needed if the coronavirus causes local schools or other institutions to close.

Second Harvest Director of Marketing and Communications Jay Vise says the food bank is in the “planning and prepartion stages of (a) possible response to the virus.”

He’s asking parade riders to donate the cabbages, potatoes, and other vegetables that they won’t be throwing to the crowds this weekend since the Irish parades in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes are all cancelled.

“Fresh produce is something we vitally need year-round,” says Vise, and if schools are forced to close because of the coronavirus, the closures “could impact children who rely on school meals.”

Vise also says that if the number of coronavirus cases rises, service industry workers in our area may need help getting food too, because “they could find themselves without a paycheck for some time.”

Second Harvest is also accepting donations of cleaning supplies, as part of its “overall emergency preparedness,” says Vise.

Donations of those supplies, or food items, will be accepted from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday at the Elmwood facility, located at 700 Edwards Avenue.

