Man arrested after fatal shooting of convenience store owner

Conyers (WGCL) — A Conyers man who was involved in a Lithonia murder case is behind bars.

On Thursday, investigators found 42-year-old Ronnie Juval Miller in a parking lot on Old Covington Highway in Conyers. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office arrested Miller without incident.

Miller is accused of shooting Tesfaye C. Birru as he was closing his business in Lithonia on February 19. Police said Birru was shot in the head.

Officers transported Miller to Dekalb County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

