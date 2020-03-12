Man charged for dog fighting, drugs

National-World

Flint (WNEM) — A 25-year-old Flint man has been charged with several felonies related to drugs and dog fighting.

Marquel Holmes has been charged with two 40-year felonies and two 60-year felonies related to second or subsequent offense possessions with intent to deliver cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin.

He has also been charged with six felony counts related to dog fighting, possession of dog fighting equipment, and abandoning or cruelty to animals.

The charges stem from two separate raids by the Flint Area Narcotics Group last summer and this winter that connected Holmes to evidence of drug dealing and dog fighting, the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release.

The first raid took place on July 19, 2019 at a residence on Huron Street in Flint.

During that raid, officers seized nearly 229 grams of powder cocaine, 32.5 grams of crack cocaine, U.S. currency, and numerous items related to dog fighting – including weighted dog collars, a weighted dog vest and harness, heavy dog chains, and treadmills used to train the dogs, the prosecutor’s office said.

Officers also located an adult put bull inside a cage who appeared to be in poor condition, the prosecutor’s office said, adding it had bite marks on its back.

Officers found seven other adult dogs that were secured to metal poles and trees with heavy link chains and seven pit bull puppies that were found secured in a chain link pen, the prosecutor’s office said.

The dogs appeared to have scars and marks on their faces and bodies, the prosecutor’s office said, adding one of the adult dogs had apparent fresh bite marks all over its face.

The body scars were consistent with dog fighting, according to a veterinarian forensic report.

The second raid happened on Jan. 13, 2020 at a residence on Barrie Avenue in Flint.

During that raid, officers seized about 532 grams of powder cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 17 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale, U.S. currency, nine pit bulls, a weighted dog collar, heavy dog chains, a treadmill, and numerous dog medications and other evidence known to be related to illegal dog fighting, the prosecutor’s office said.

Officers also located nine adult pit bulls at the residence, the prosecutor’s office said, adding eight of them were chained outside in the backyard and one was caged in the living room.

All of the dogs appeared to be malnourished with scars and wounds on their faces and legs, the prosecutor’s office said.

Holmes was at both residences during the raids, the prosecutor’s office said.

“The evidence collected during these two raids points to a substantial drug dealing operation combined with inhumane dog fighting,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. “We are going to hold Marquel Holmes accountable for his actions and see to it that justice is served.”

