Man gets 10.5 years for hit-and-run crash that killed firefighter

Greeley (KDVR) — A man will spend more than a decade in prison for driving into and killing a Greeley firefighter before leaving the scene.

The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Cody Boetger, 26, was sentenced to 10 1/2 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections and an additional three years of parole.

Boetger was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to the former charge, the maximum sentence for which is 12 years in prison.

The crash occurred April 26, 2019.

According to prosecutors, Boetger was driving west on Fifth Street near 14th Avenue in Greeley when he crossed the center line and struck firefighter Steve Kuzik, who was on a motorcycle.

“Investigators say Boetger drove away from the scene, leaving Kuzik in the street to die,” the DA’s office said in a written statement.

Kuzik worked for the Greeley Fire Department for 21 years. He was on his way to work when he was killed, the DA’s office said.

“Steve was a hard-worker and a mentor to any young firefighter that needed him,” Greeley firefighter Kevin Malone said during Boetger’s sentencing hearing Tuesday. “He was tough as nails. He would never back away from danger, especially if he could help someone.”

Deputy DA Ashley Fetyko said the plea deal saved Kuzik’s family from the “horror and the trauma” of a trial.

“No amount of prison time will ever bring back this victim. It’s my hope, though, that Mr. Kuzik’s family and loved ones can begin a journey of healing,” Fetyko said.

