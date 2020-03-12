Private event industry hit hard in midst of ban on large gatherings in Oregon

National-World

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) — The new rules on social gatherings in Oregon during the coronavirus outbreak are impacting the private event industry.

John Lee the owner of Northwest Management Group says this is a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“I don’t know how I’m going to operate I don’t know how I’m going to pay the employees and staff which I care very much about we’re a family around here, so it hurts,” Lee said.

Lee says the company hosts everything from weddings, to corporate events and meetings as well as benefit auctions.

He says since January the company’s down about a half million dollars from cancellations of events.

Now with Governor Kate Brown’s directive to cancel gatherings larger than 250 people, Lee says it’s a heavy blow.

“It’s going to decimate us. And it’s going to decimate the event industry as a whole,” Lee said.

Lee says he understands the health and safety priorities right now.

But he has a strong message to Governor Kate Brown and other legislators and is hoping there will be a government bailout.

“Speed is of the essence right now on helping us out to get through this time,” Lee said. “We’ve managed to get to here and we might be fine for the next two weeks three weeks. Beyond that it’s going to be very, very hard without some assistance.”

For those planning upcoming events, like soon-to-be bride Stephanie Hutchinson whose wedding is coming up in May, she’s navigating some uncertainty right now.

“You know we’re wondering if our RSVP list is going to dwindle, if our venue’s going to cancel because it is about 250 guests not including vendors and such. And just the safety of everyone there – we’re leaving on our honeymoon two days after and are we going to be healthy and safe to travel for two weeks,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says Thursday morning she wrote a note on their wedding website asking guests who have symptoms to not attend their wedding.

She says she’s working with a wedding planner through Bridal Bliss to coordinate everything.

She’s also worrying about grandparents and whether they should come to the wedding.

As of now she and her fiancé have not postponed their wedding.

“We are really excited for it and it’s going to be beautiful and amazing and fun but if the people we care about the most can’t be there, and we can’t guarantee everyone’s going to be safe there’s really no point it. And we will find a different and better time to celebrate our love,” Hutchinson said.