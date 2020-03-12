Video shows mountain lion attacking deputy

National-World

Larimer County (KDVR) — A deputy and citizen were attacked by a mountain lion in Larimer County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and game wardens from Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a reported mountain lion attack in the 2100 block of River Rim Road in unincorporated Larimer County/Loveland.

After tracking the animal from the original site to a trailer park, the mountain lion attacked a deputy. Multiple shots were fired at the animal but it continued moving east across the river and to a home on Black Crow Road near Highway 34.

A CPW game warden shot and killed the animal near the home.

Both the injured citizen and deputy were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

