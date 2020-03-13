LA retirement community begins on-site testing of residents

National-World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO ) — Retirement community Lambeth House will begin testing residents for the coronavirus on-site after at least three residents have tested presumed positive for the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the on-site testing on March 11, the same day officials with the City of New Orleans confirmed three presumptive positive cases at Lambeth House.

“The approval for on-site testing by the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health and Ochsner’s prompt response to providing assistance are significant steps in the right direction for our residents, their family members and our staff,” said Lambeth House CEO Scott Crabtree. “This testing helps give us answers more quickly without exposing more people to this virus. We are grateful to the agencies and Ochsner for taking these timely and decisive steps.”

So far, 13 independent living residents have been tested my Ochsner Health medical staffers at Lambeth House. The results have been forwarded to the Louisiana Department of Health for analysis.

