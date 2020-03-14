Right place, right time, right training: Fire marshal provides students with CPR training

National-World

SYLVA, NC (WLOS ) — They say not all heroes wear capes. In Jackson County, Fire Marshal Michael Forbis helps prepare the next generation of lifesavers.

“Try to get your body over the top of the mannequin,” he says, coaching students through a school training session with eighth graders. “Well today we’re at Scott’s Elementary School doing CPR and First Aid.”

“I did it!” shouts Forbis, News 13’s Person of the Week. “You’re good!” he replied, taking pride in that eureka moment.

Forbis shows young people what’s possible when they’re in the right place at the right time, with the right training.

Each year, all of the county’s eighth graders are certified in CPR. The Red Cross will honor him for his work later this month.

“At this age it’s very important, because we’re trying to get early intervention into our community,” he told News 13. “The more people we have certified in CPR, the more chances we have to save lives.”

Learning CPR empowers students like Tana Worley.

“Because you could save someone’s life one day,” says Worley. “And I think that’s the important thing because you may not know them, they may not be someone close to you, but you can make a difference in someone’s life.”

Forbis teams up with several volunteers, including Sylva’s Fire and Life Safety Training coordinator Michael Huffman, who drives home what’s at stake when someone needs assistance.

“It’s your family, it’s your friend, it’s that stranger. Who is it that you’re doing this to?” Huffman told Scott’s Creek students.

“If you have one success story, and save one life, it’s a success to us,” says Forbis. “Just a couple of years ago, we had a brother and sister that actually resuscitated their mother, using this, they went through one of our programs.”

This year, a little boy who attended a Fire and Life Safety session knew just what to do because of what he learned.

“He came home, the smoke alarms were going off, he was able to call 911, tell 911 what was going on, evacuate from the house” said Forbis.

The CPR training also gives students a chance to make a test call to a county 911 operator.

“Tell them you’re at Scotts Creek School,” Huffman told Tana, holding a phone next to a CPR mannequin.

“I found someone that’s not breathing,” she told the operator.

“Is there a defibrillator or AED available?” he asked, before walking her through a series of steps during the simulated emergency.

“Open the lid and press the home button if there is one,” the operator continued, showing her how to use a defibrillator over the phone.

“So this is also trying to get them to be confident,“ Forbis explained. “Think calmly and act decisively.”

After doing chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, the students got the word that it was a success.

It was just a small taste of how to save a life.

“You’ve done an excellent job!” the operator says.

“Thank you!” said Tana, beaming with pride.

Forbis is one of 10 people who will be honored at the American Red Cross Salute to WNC Heroes Breakfast at Highland Brewing. The breakfast has been postponed to later this year in the fall, due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. The breakfast will recognize selfless and heroic acts of kindness.

