You don’t need to be a mathematician to enjoy these Pi Day food deals

National-World

If you like to save money, then you’ll love today — It’s Pi Day.

Pi, or 3.14159265 and so on, is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. And on this day, math enthusiasts around the world celebrate the irrational number. Why? Because it’s 3/14.

But you’re here for the food deals.

7‑Eleven: If you need to stop for some gas and you’re hungry, stop by 7-Eleven and get yourself a $3.14 pizza pie through its rewards program or app. And if you’re not that hungry, you can still get a slice for 50 cents. You can find the nearest 7-Eleven here.

Bojangles: If you’re craving an actual pie, Bojangles is offering three of its sweet potato pies for $3.14. You can find the nearest Bojangles here.

Boston Market: When you buy one pot pie and a drink from Boston Market, you will get a free pot pie with this coupon. You can find the nearest Boston Market here.

Cicis: If you buy an adult buffet and a large drink at Cicis, you will get a second adult buffet for $3.14 with this coupon. You can find the nearest Cicis here.

DiGiorno: If you like sweepstakes, reply to this DiGiorno’s tweet with your favorite pizza and follow the account for a chance to win 14 coupons.

Hungry Howie’s: Use code PIDAY and get a medium one-topping carryout pizza for $3.14 with any bread purchase. You can find the nearest Hungry Howie’s here.

Pie Five Pizza: If you’re looking for weekend long deals, Pie Five Pizza is the place to be. For more information on its deals click here. You can find the nearest Pie Five Pizza here.

Your Pie: You can get a $3.14 pizza if you download the Your Pie Rewards app. You can find the nearest Your Pie here.

Enjoy the deals and remember, the world needs Pi.