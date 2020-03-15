Dropkick Murphys to livestream annual St. Patrick’s Day concert due to coronavirus concerns

National-World

For the first time in more than two decades, the Dropkick Murphys will not perform on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and it’s because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the Massachusetts punk band plans to livestream a concert for Boston — and the entire world — to see.

“For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so,” the band announced on its website Saturday night.

“So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday — the night of St. Patrick’s Day… We’re going to bring a DKM livestream concert to everyone — all over the world!!”

The Celtic punk band has consistently been a highlight of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The concert will be available to stream on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live on March 17 at 7 p.m.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Sunday declared a public health emergency as the city deals with the spread of the coronavirus. Massachusetts has more than 160 cases.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged the public to practice “social distancing,” which it defines as “remaining out of places where people meet or gather” and “avoiding local public transportation.”

The annual Dropkick Murphys concert is among many public events in the United States that have been canceled, postponed or streamed instead to comply with CDC guidance.

Boston has also canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade.