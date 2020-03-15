Tom Hanks thanks his helpers as he recovers from coronavirus

National-World

Tom Hanks has coronavirus and now, extra helping hands to get him through the hard times.

Hanks shared an update from Australia, where he and his wife, Rita Wilson, are both in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

The actor tweeted a photo on Sunday showing a stuffed kangaroo and koala watching over his vegemite-covered toast.

“Thanks to the Helpers,” Hanks tweeted. “Let’s take care of ourselves and each other.”

On Wednesday, the couple posted that they tested positive after exhibiting symptoms of tiredness, body aches, chills and slight fevers.

Warner Bros. confirmed the actor was in Australia doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. Actor Austin Butler is playing Presley.

The star couple’s diagnosis forced Australia’s Nine Network to enact what it called a “crisis response plan,” as Wilson had visited the channel’s morning talk show “Today Extra” for an appearance with hosts David Campbell and Belinda Russell on Monday. The show airs on CNN’s affiliated Nine Network.

There are more than 240 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, according to Australia’s Department of Health. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government announced a $11.4 billion economic plan to support the country’s economy during the epidemic.