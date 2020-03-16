Man sentenced to life in prison in fatal shooting during bank fraud scheme

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — An Atlanta man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of a fatal shooting during a bank fraud heist gone wrong.

In 2018, Brejon Nabors, 29, and Mondavius Milan, 32, were partners in a bank fraud scheme where they would deposit fraudulent checks and money orders and then withdraw the funds before the bank reversed the transaction.

On April 3, 2018, Nabors, Milan and two other men drove to the bank to withdraw the funds and at some point, Nabors accused of Milan of stealing money from him. Nabors then drew a gun and a struggle ensued. The fight spilled out of the vehicle and Nabors eventually shot Milan in the stomach before taking off on foot.

Milan also ran from the scene but eventually died in the middle of Campbellton Road in Atlanta. Nabors dumped his phone and fled to New Bedford, Massachusetts, making Atlanta’s Most Wanted List in the process.

On May 21, 2018, New Bedofrd Police serving a warrant busted into the home where Nabors was staying. Nabors saw the officers and jumped out of a second story window before he was taken into custody.

Nabors was later convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to life in prison plus five years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.