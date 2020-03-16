No toilet paper? From a Filipino “tabo” to bidet, there’s hope for your behind

National-World

HONOLULU (KITV) — If you can’t find toilet paper or traditional alternatives like paper towels, baby wipes and facial tissues, or just don’t want to stand for hours in line with residents on edge, consider using a bath pail.

The tool is used across the world, especially in places where toilet paper is a luxury most people cannot afford. It’s also popular with eco-conscious people looking to minimize their impact on the environment. It’s common in the Philippines, where it’s called a tabo.

It’s easy to use — You keep it next to your toilet, and after you do your business, fill it with water and wash yourself. Then dry yourself with a towel. It’s sustainable and it won’t clog your toilet when you go.

At less than $3, it’s also an affordable solution to your TP troubles.

Another sustainable but potentially messy alternative — reusable washcloths. For some people, when number 2 calls. this is their number 1 solution.

If you prefer a less hands-on approach, treat yourself to a luxury bidet toilet seat. Why wipe when at the push of a button, there’s a machine that does the work for you, with sprays of water and some built-in warm wind. Higher end models allow you to customize settings to different toilet users in the home, like the direction of the spray wand, strength of the spray, warmth of the seat, even music as you sit. A porcelain throne fit for a king.

But it’s not cheap — base models start at a few hundred dollars, with entire automatic toilets running into the thousands.

If you don’t want to spring for a fancy bidet, try this handy alternative — hand sprays. Simply attach the hose to your toilet and you’re good to go. No remodeling needed.

I ran into Rich Cozzo, who stopped by Home Depot to buy a pair, saying he had “no more toilet paper.”

The sprays start at about 50 bucks and so far are in-stock everywhere. No lines, no crowds, no hassle. Cozzo is in and out in 5 minutes.

So why deal with long lines and empty shelves? You’re supposed to be social distancing and avoiding crowds anyway.

Relax, what toilet paper crisis? You don’t need to flush your money or your time down the toilet. There are plenty of sustainable alternatives to toilet paper.

Now, it’s time to get back to business.

