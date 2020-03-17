Man killed by alleged drunk driver while car stalled on interstate

National-World

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man has died after his car was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

The accident happened on I-80 near the Highway 370 interchange on Sunday night of Feb. 9.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff, a 2013 Hyundai crashed into the back of a 2001 Saturn while it was stalled in the center lane of I-80 traffic.

Nabil Shokai, 67, had one passenger Kalul Bor, 74. Both of them were taken to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Shokai died shortly after arriving at Bergan Mercy Hospital.

Kenisha Prentice, the driver of the Hyundai, had three passengers. All four of them were taken to Bergan Mercy with what troopers say are non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the cause of the crash was Prentice’s inability to stop or avoid crashing into Shokai’s stalled car.

Troopers arrested Prentice for felony motor vehicle homicide, DUI charges and following too closely.

