Nurse provides meals for families during crisis

Omaha (WOWT) — The coronavirus outbreak is changing lives across the world. In spite of all of the bad, there is good.

Oh here we go, here’s the hand sanitizer guy. Could I have one? Just in case, thank you.

With her cart thoroughly wiped down and her hands sanitized, Laura Cap is ready to shop.

“Pancake mix that requires water, ramen, syrup, bread – obviously. Peanut butter, your boxes of mac and cheese, those are really cheap right now,” Cap said reading off of her shopping list.

She’s shopping for items to put together with care packages for families and kids feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a lot of people saying, I wouldn’t normally ask for help but I’m a bartender. I just got laid off. I can’t go to work right now because my kids are home.”

So far, Cap has fed seven families. With business and schools closed, times are tough.

“I couldn’t imagine it being noontime, being home and my mom or dad having to say, you know, you gotta wait till dinner. That would just – that’s not a good feeling,” she said shaking her head.

While her days are spent feeding families out of her own pocket, her nights are spent working as a nurse at Nebraska Medicine in Bellevue.

“Nursing for me is – I think you have to love it to do what we do. It’s not the most glamorous vocation, it can get a bit sloppy sometimes,” Cap said. “So you have to really want to help people.”

For the last few weeks, it’s been non-stop in hospitals, answering questions and ruling out possible cases.

“I kind of think, most of us, this is what we live for. We, we’re just compelled to help.”

Around $40 at a time, feeding families during the coronavirus outbreak as long as she can.

“As long as I ave money, donations, working with the budget I have for my expenses, I can spare some money every time I get paid to try to feed a family,” Cap said.

