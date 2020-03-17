Small aircraft flips at airport, pilot suffers minor injuries

National-World

Kahului (KITV) — A small aircraft flipped at the Kahului Airport Tuesday morning, but the pilot is said to be okay.

A single-engine Cessna 172 veered off the runway after landing on Runway 2 at Kahului Airport and flipped over.

“The pilot was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the Hawaii Department of Transportation tweeted.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not seriously injured.

Flights were temporarily impacted, but normal operations have resumed since.

The aircraft tail number is N738DB.

The FAA will investigate.

