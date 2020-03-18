Drive-thru Coronavirus testing for ‘high-risk people’ begins at metro Atlanta park

National-World

MARIETTA, GA (WGCL) — Gov. Brian Kemp says by the end of the week, the testing capacity for coronavirus will double in state labs to 200 per day.

Meanwhile, a Cobb County Park will turn into a drive-thru site for testing.

However, the testing is “invitation only.” The tests are only for people who have received a voucher from the Cobb and Douglas Public Health.

Those “priority” people include those who provide services to others in the community, like healthcare providers, first responders, and nursing home staff. There will be NO walk-ups allowed, even for those first responders and healthcare providers.

The park will also provide testing for patients referred to Cobb and Douglas Public Health by a physician.

Health officials are stressing is that if you’re not showing any symptoms, do not just go to an emergency room or doctor’s office for testing.

As of Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 146 confirmed cases of coronavirus with one death.

