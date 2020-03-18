Mail carrier still making daily deliveries

National-World

Lewisburg (WNEP) — Despite the coronavirus, mail carriers with the United States Postal Service are still out making their daily deliveries.

Mario Di Paolo has been a mail carrier in Lewisburg since August and prides himself on rarely missing a shift.

While many places are closed for the next two weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus the USPS is business as usual.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified a little bit,” Di Paolo said.

Mario and other mail carriers are taking extra precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“After every loop I do I sanitize myself,” Di Paolo explained. “If I’m doing on the sidewalk deliveries, I’ll do it right after that.”

He carries cleaning supplies in his vehicle.

“I’ll wipe down the handles, the steering wheel, everything that’s touched,” he said.

Di Paolo said the USPS is taking COVID-19 very seriously and he is grateful for that.

“If we show any symptoms, even the most mild cough, we are told to stay home,” the mail carrier said.

Di Paolo said the most important rules he is following are the same things we’ve been hearing over and over again. Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer.

“Hand sanitizer has been my best friend so far. A lot of hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, hand washing and social distancing,” he explained.

Even so, Di Paolo has concerns.

“I’m not so much worried about myself getting sick. I’m young and healthy, but I’m touching a lot of mail that’s coming to different places,” Di Paolo added.

The Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization have indicated there is currently no evidence that the coronavirus is spread through the mail.

