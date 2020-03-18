One person charged after minor dies from accidental gunshot

National-World

Fairview (WLOS) — Warrants have revealed one person faces charges after an incident earlier this month left a minor dead from an accidental gunshot wound.

Myron Wayne Boone, 50, of Fairview, was charged with failure to store a firearm to protect a minor, warrants show.

On March 8, 2020, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched in reference to a gunshot wound at 7:59 p.m.

The individual was taken to Mission Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Since the individual was under 18-years-old, officials said details released will be limited.

According to warrants, Boone was living in the same residence of the minor, owned a firearm, and left that firearm somewhere in the residence where it was accessible to the minor.

Warrants showed Boone’s initial bond amount was set for $25,000 and that his court date is set for June 2, 2020.

