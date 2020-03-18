Police ID suspect in crash that killed 911 dispatcher

National-World

Milwaukee (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are looking to track down 25-year-old Denzil Crosby in connection to crash that killed 911 dispatcher Deborah Harris.

Police describe Crosby as a black male, standing 6’2″ tall, weighing 260 pounds, with brown hairs and black, shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on Crosby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Published: 4:23 a.m. on March 16, 2020

A Milwaukee police dispatcher was killed after a vehicle crashed into her parked car early Monday morning, March 16.

According to Milwaukee police, officers witnessed a vehicle run a red light near N. 51st Blvd. and W. Fond du Lac Ave around 2 a.m. Officers initially pulled the vehicle over, but the driver took off. Police then initiated a pursuit, and lost sight of the vehicle nearly a minute later.

Shortly after, officers saw the vehicle had crashed into an occupied car near N. 51st Blvd. and W. Vienna Ave.

“I hear this bump, bump. Really hard. I got up and I looked out the front window and by then I heard the sirens and I looked out the window and it was just lit up and I saw the car,” said Judy Cocroft, neighbor. “I saw them working trying to get her out.”

The victim, a 62-year-old Deborah Harris of Milwaukee, was employed as emergency communications operator by Milwaukee Police Department. She had 32 years of service with the department. She died from her injuries.

Harris leaves behind a husband, two adult children, two grandchildren and a host of family members and friends.

“It’s sad.It‘s you know the innocent people. Just going on about their business. Trying to get home or picking up someone and you know it’s just sad,” said Cocroft.

