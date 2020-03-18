Restaurant customer gives $200 tip to waitress

National-World

Flushing (WJRT) — With restaurants and bars shutting down sit-down service, many hourly service workers are looking for a way to make ends meet.

Thankfully, there are some good people looking out for them.

Liberty Family Dining in Flushing posted a photo showing a receipt to its Facebook page. A customer named “Mac” — one of their regulars — tipped a waitress $200 on a $37 bill.

The restaurant says the gift will go a long way to help the waitress during this difficult time.

