A pilot wrote a coronavirus message in the sky — ‘Stay Home’

National-World

A pilot did some digital skywriting in the skies over Austria to remind people not to go out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The unnamed pilot of the aircraft used it like an Etch A Sketch to spell out the message “Stay Home” on flight radar, according to the website Flightradar24.

The pilot wrote the message during a 24-minute flight on Monday after taking off from an airport in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, about 50 miles south of Vienna.

Austrian officials said there had been 1,843 reported cases of coronavirus in the country as of Thursday morning.

Lockdowns have been imposed all over the world in hopes of slowing the disease that has infected hundreds of thousands globally. Many countries have imposed flight restrictions as well.

Several have imposed travel restrictions in response to the pandemic and airlines have dramatically cut the number of flights they are operating.