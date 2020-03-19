Atlanta mayor issues executive order closing bars, gyms, many other businesses effective at midnight

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order limiting restaurants to take out service, closing bars, gyms and other businesses, effective at midnight.

The order closes all bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades as well as private social clubs in Atlanta.

Restaurants and bars that do serve food must cease offering dine-in services but can provide food through drive-thru or takeout. Cafeterias inside hospitals, nursing homes and similar facilities are not subject to the restrictions.

Mayor Lance Bottoms also says she’s issued an executive order suspending towing and booting of vehicles in Atlanta’s right of way.

