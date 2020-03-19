Coronavirus patient dies at Emory Healthcare facility

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — The death of a coronavirus patient receiving care at an Emory Healthcare facility brings Georgia’s death toll to four people.

“The Emory Healthcare community is saddened to learn of the first death of one of out patients with confirmed COVID-19 despite the heroic efforts of our physicians, nurses and care team. For this patient’s family, this is an incredibly sad day. Emory Healthcare is committed to serving our patients and their loved ones with the most advanced care available throughout this unprecedented situation and beyond,” said a spokesperson.

While nearly 200 patients statewide have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, there are still hundreds awaiting tests results. Though a person may have a positive result on a preliminary test, their condition will determine whether they are hospitalized.

“In some instances, patients may be sent home for self-isolation in coordination with Ga. Department of Public Health to await a confirmation from the CDC” added the Emory spokesperson.”If a test result is confirmed and the patient requires hospital care, Emory Healthcare is fully prepared and equipped to treat the patient. We are following all established screening protocols and have implemented infection control best practices throughout the health system.”

