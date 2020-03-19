Gov. confirms first coronavirus-related death in the state

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Ned Lamont confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the state.

Connecticut health officials said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is only a snapshot of what they suspect the actual number to be.

Lamont said the patient was a man in his 80s who had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospitals.

The patient had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.

“I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals at the hospital who did everything in their power to save his life. I also want to acknowledge the dedicated professionals from hospitals and medical centers throughout our state who continue to work on the front lines and treat patients, in addition to all of the support staff who are providing critical assistance through this trying time. We know that people of an advanced age and in certain conditions are among the most at risk of this disease, however I urge everyone in Connecticut – regardless of age or condition – to take an active role in doing their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another,” Lamont said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont said there are 96 positive coronavirus cases in the state.

Officials said it won’t be long before 40 to 50 percent of tests come back positive.

Testing was bottlenecked and doctors said the country got a late start as the virus quickly spread.

Starting this week, several hospitals offered drive-thru coronavirus testing for patients who brought a doctor’s order.

Hospital staff, especially in Fairfield County, have prepared for a spike in cases on top of their already busy days.

“Greenwich Hospital, they’re working 24/7. Doctors, nurses haven’t been sleeping for days,” Cartter said. “They’re totally full. The same thing at Danbury and Bridgeport Hospital.”

Connecticut has 9,000 hospital beds.

Gov. Ned Lamont is looking to possibly turn dorms, hotels and other places into additional medical space.

However, the state lacks manpower.

Tuesday, Lamont said nurses in training will be more quickly certified.

“We have a number of trainee nurses, we are accelerating their certification and also reaching out to retired nurses, those who have retired,” he said. “We need you and we will need you over the next two, five, six weeks.”

The virus is also impacting the local economy.

Usually, during a recession, the state Department of Labor said it sees about 5,000 applications for unemployment compensation. Tuesday alone, it saw 10,000 applications.

