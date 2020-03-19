Gov. Lamont to order all salons, barber shops to close

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — State leaders are now telling all salons, and other businesses that provide similar services, to close in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A letter was sent out this week saying barbers, hairdressers, nail technicians, estheticians, eyelash technicians, and massage therapists should shut down indefinitely.

Initially, it wasn’t an order but guidance.

That changed on Thursday when Gov. Ned Lamont said he’d sign an executive order directing the closure of establishments like nail salons, barber shops, and hair salons.

Some local health districts have already asked salons in their towns to close, like the Bristol Burlington Health District.

Other executive orders Lamont has issued are:

All schools closed for two weeks

Waiver of 180-day school year

Flexibility of graduation requirements

Flexibility of educator prep programs

Flexibility for educator certification timelines, educator evaluations and school in-services

Prohibition of large gatherings of 50 people

Limits on nursing home visits

Extension of DMV licensing renewal deadlines, suspension of other DMV requirements

Modification of police academy attendance requirements

Suspension of in-person open meeting requirements

Waiver of manufacturer registration requirement for hand sanitizer

Suspension of garbing requirements for non-hazardous compounding of sterile pharmaceuticals

Refunds of certain liquor license application frees permissible

Waiver of face-to-face interview requirements for temporary family assistance

Flexibility to maintain adequate childcare resources

Flexibility to provide for adequate healthcare resources and facilities

Municipal budget deadline extension

Extension of regional Board of Education Budget Adoption deadlines

Remote conduct of DMV operations

Limits on visitors to facilities that treat persons with psychiatric disabilities

Limits on visitors to Southbury Training School

COVID-19 information sharing between facilities that treat patients with disabilities

