Police: Two women stole over $35,000 in merchandise from a business

Clarksville (WSMV) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women who broke into a locked storage area inside a business and stole over $35,000 in merchandise.

Police say the women broke into a business in the 2800 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd on Friday, March 6 at around 7:15 p.m. Once inside, the stole 15 Samsung Galaxy S20 phones and several other items.

They left the scene in what police think is a dark colored Toyota Sienna minivan.

Anyone with information should contact Detective McClintock at 931-648-0656 ext. 5465, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.

