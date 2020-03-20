Cards for isolated elderly bring smiles

National-World

Elkhorn (WOWT) — A local assisted living facility is trying to bring a smile to the elderly who are now in isolation.

The Marquis Place in Elkhorn is asking for cards for their residents since no family is allowed in the facility because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Outside the door is a small box for people to place their cards in. It’s called the kindness box.

Leaders at the facility say they have received a few cards from the community.

They say the small gesture is already helping to lift the spirits of those inside.

Kathy Toole, Marquis Place marketing director said, “I think they’re unsettled as well, especially those that have family members that visit often so they’re a little bit anxious about what’s going to happen and how long this is going to be just like the rest of us.”

Toole added, “When they see somebody that has gone out of their way to make something so sweet for them, it just brings them a smile.”

So far residents have received about 40 cards. They’re hoping for a lot more.

All you have to do is drop your card off in the box located right in front of the Marquis Place in Elkhorn, 20800 West Maple Road.

