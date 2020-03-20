Distillery in LeClaire, IA, to start producing hand sanitizer

National-World

LE CLAIRE, IA (WQAD ) — A distillery in LeClaire, Iowa has put their alcohol production on hold in favor of making hand sanitizer instead.

The Mississippi River Distilling Company, located along Cody Road, announced Thursday, March 19 that they were making this change in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all want to be doing what we can.” said owner Ryan Burchett.

Burchett said to start, they would be making 250 gallons or more at a time.

“We are trying to fulfill the institutional need first and foremost,” he said. The biggest challenge is the packaging, so we will be doing bulk orders immediately as we explore the best way to package smaller quantities.”

The distillery is asking for businesses and institutions who need the sanitizer to call and get on the list of orders.

Their number is (563) 484-4342. The owner is also asking the public to keep an eye on their website as smaller quantities of hand sanitizer may be available in the future.