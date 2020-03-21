Nashville to restrict eating inside restaurants

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Mayor John Cooper announced Friday that the health department will be restricting dine-in service at all restaurants throughout Nashville and Davidson County.

Dr. Michael Caldwell, Metro’s Chief Medical Director, is enhancing COVID-19 public health protocols restricting dine-in service at all restaurants. Take-out orders, drive-thru service, curbside pickup and delivery service are permitted as long as restaurant patrons do leave the premises with the food and do not stay to dine in the restaurant.

Caldwell is also restricting gyms from being open at this time. He will also be issuing a public health advisory for churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other houses of worship in Davidson County urging all faith organizations to refrain from physically meeting to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines.

Cooper will meet with faith leaders on Friday to discuss the public health advisory and organize a weekend of prayer across Nashville’s faith communities.

Cooper is also working with local utility providers to find ways to offer financial relief to all residents as the community rebuilds from the March 3 tornado and responds to the coronavirus disease.

Metro Water Services will not assess late fees or disconnect water services to any customers for the next two months. Any MWS customer who needs to defer payment within this two-month period may make a request by calling 615-862-4600. Account balances that are deferred will be evenly spread out over a 12-month period.

Nashville Electric Service has suspended all disconnects, including disconnects for nonpayment, and late fees until May 31. Call NES at 615-736-6900 for information.

Piedmont Natural Gas is suspending disconnects for non-payment, waiving late fees and insufficient check fees, and offering flexible payment terms to both residential and commercial customers upon request. Call Piedmont Natural Gas at 1-800-752-7504 for information.

