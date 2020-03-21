St. Louis City, County officials issue ‘stay-at-home’ order due to coronavirus outbreak

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Dr. Sam Page have issued a stay at home order to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

The restrictions will take place Monday and will require people to stay at home when possible.

Under the order residents can still:

Visit a hospital or doctor’s office

Go to the grocery store, pharmacy, gas station, pick up food at a restaurant

Go running, hiking or walk your dog

Go to work

Go to worship services

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page went live on Facebook, instead of holding a press conference to announce the order in the county.

Page started his announcement with, “This is not a decision that was made lightly, it’s a difficult choice. We must choose between saving lives and saving our livelihoods.”

Mayor Lyda Krewson held a press conference and took questions announcing the order that starts Monday.

“This situation will only get worse, much worse if we don’t act right now,” Krewson said defending the order.

Krewson went and explained why this move is necessary, “We have evidence of community spread, community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in the St. Louis Region. That means we have reached the point where new infections are not related to travel, but they are also being transmitted person-to-person and that is happening locally.”

Page says he expects nearby counties to issue a similar order soon.

Illinois put similar restrictions in Friday.

The announcement comes after a woman in St. Louis County died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said COVID-19 cases have reached 73 in the state, up by 26 cases since Friday morning.

