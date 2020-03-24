University uses 3D printers to make masks for medical workers

National-World

MEQUON, Wis. (WDJT) — Concordia University is using its 3D printers around the clock to help hospitals with personal protective equipment shortages.

“We did some research and we found out that actually across the country, across the world, people are sharing files to do 3D printing of these protective masks,” Concordia University Dean of Business Daniel Sem said.

The masks take around six and a half hours to print. Once printed, they will be heated to form the right shape.

“Our goal is 500 a week which doable,” Sem said.

Sem is working with local medial professionals to figure out the best way to assemble and distribute the masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“What we’re doing with 3D printers is just to fill the gap until the supply chains kick in,” Sem said.

The masks won’t be certified N95 yet, but will have air filters in them. Sem hopes masks will be ready to use next week.

