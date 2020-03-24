Yard signs spread message of hope during uncertain times

National-World

Dekalb County (WGCL) — There’s a timely message of hope sitting on Ashford Dunwoody road in Dekalb County.

The iconic ‘Everything Will Be OK’ artwork at the Spruill Gallery has been a fixture in the community for nearly a decade.

Heyward Wescott owns Custom Sign Today and he teamed up with the non-profit called Create Dunwoody to help local artists financially impacted by the Coronavirus.

“I think this is such a great message and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Wescott said.

“Right now, we’re in a period of time that’s really unsettling and uncertain and we’re all really isolated from one another and so we decided to start selling these signs for yards that people can put out while they socially distance from each other in the community as a reminder that everything will be okay,” Create Dunwoody President Lorna Sherwinter said.

They began printing the yard signs just five days ago and already they have sold a thousand of them and raised more than $20,000 for those in need.

“This message here is just such a positive for our community and for people who are suffering especially the artists who are engaged in our community and try to bring us joy via music and acting and painting and graphic design,” Wescott said.

It’s a sign of the times which no doubt means more now than ever before.

“We can still come together virtually, we can still connect our hearts, connect our souls, connect our spirits and that’s really what this campaign is all about,” Sherwinter said.

You can support this effort by clicking on this link purchasing a yard sign for a mere $20 and volunteers will deliver and place it in your yard within a week.

