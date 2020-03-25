Couple has virtual wedding from their backyard after coronavirus cancels plans

National-World

Atlanta (WGCL) — A Georgia couple made the best of their wedding day after the coronavirus pandemic forced a digital and isolated wedding ceremony.

Neither Travis Grenier nor Kenna Ramae Grenier imagined their much anticipated wedding day without the company of their friends and family.

Like hundreds of other couples stunned by the coronavirus and CDC’s guidelines, that is the only option they had as they were forced to postpone their original ceremony scheduled for March 21.

After waiting nearly a year since their engagement, they decided they couldn’t wait another day. Instead of their original plan to marry at a venue filled with 220 guests, they opted to tie the knot alone in the comfort of their own backyard to keep everyone safe.

Determined not to let the coronavirus restrictions keep their families in the dark, they decided to livestream their ceremony on Facebook, while keeping their vows private.

They jammed out, played with their pups, baked a frozen pizza and relaxed on their deck as a now married couple.

