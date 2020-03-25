Domestic violence resources centers see spike in calls in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Domestic violence resource centers say they’re seeing a spike in calls in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Raphael House of Portland says the coronavirus pandemic poses unique challenges for domestic violence survivors, as isolating with an abusive partner could put them in greater danger.

The Raphael House says it’s seen an increase in calls to its 24-hour hotline, and a spokesperson says its partners at Call to Safety, another domestic violence resource, saw calls double in the last week.

A spokesperson says this is expected considering people are in such close proximity with the stay at home order and are potentially isolated from services and support, plus any financial strain that might provoke violence.

A spokesperson says its shelter is completely full right now, but there are other resources, including any of the 24-hour hotlines.

“On any of those 24-hour hotlines, there are trained advocates that provide confidential support and can walk you through a safety plan,” Amanda Ives with the Raphael House said.

People can also find which shelter beds are open on the Raphael House’s website.

The Raphael House is encouraging survivors to connect with their support network, memorize important numbers to call for safety, and keep in mind the risks with COVID-19 by not posing a health danger to yourself or others.

