Court docs: Woman admits to stealing dog by force, believed she would be a ‘better owner’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after she stole a dog by force from another woman in the Pearl District, according to court documents.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Naiobi Louise Williams, 32, is facing charges of third-degree robbery, first-degree theft, and second-degree animal neglect.

Court documents state that the victim was walking her dog, a Husky named Copper, near 1099 Northwest Overton when she came across Williams, who was also walking a Husky. The two had a brief conversation before going their separate ways.

According to court documents, shortly after going their separate ways Williams yelled ‘give me that dog,’ ran up to the victim, shoved her, and ripped the leash from her hands.

Witnesses rushed to help the victim and stopped Williams from leaving with Copper.

Police arrived to the scene and spoke with Williams.

According to court documents, Williams said she shoved the victim and grabbed the leash because she “believed the dog was stolen and that she would be a better owner.” She also told police that her intent was to take the dog by force.

Police asked Williams about the Husky she already had in her possession, but she couldn’t provide any information about it and said that she found it a couple weeks ago, according to court documents.

Court documents state that the Husky was in poor health. Police took the dog to be treated at a local pet hospital.

When Williams was asked why she didn’t look for the owner of the Husky, court documents state that she told police it was “too much effort.”

The rightful owner has not been located, according to court documents.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Court documents state that officers located eight active warrants for Williams and determined five of them to be extraditable.

