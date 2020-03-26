One arrested, 9 suspects wanted for food poisoning insurance fraud

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A Gwinnett County man is behind bars, as police continue searching for nine more suspects who they believe played a role in a food poisoning insurance fraud ring.

The initial investigation focused on two suspects but quickly expanded into what what was discovered to be a ring of individuals allegedly using the guise of a food allergy compliant at local restaurants throughout six Georgia Counties to defraud medical insurance companies, authorities told CBSS46.

According to investigators, the suspects would state they ordered chicken dishes, but found shrimp in their food, leading to an allergic reaction. The suspect would then file false insurance claims and submit false medical records and medical billing statements to obtain money from insurance companies for medical treatment that was not sought, police told CBS46.

“This elaborate and carefully orchestrated ring stole nearly $25,000 from Georgia insurance companies. These types of schemes have proven to lead to higher insurance rates for every family in our state,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

On March 17, The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of the ten suspects, Christian Walls who now faces a $22,400 bond.

The following warrants were obtained for Kevion Young of Spalding County, David Lilly of Clayton County, Alicia Nelson of Cobb County, Bradley Bland of Gwinnett County, Jillian Anderson of Clarke County, Terrance Bradshaw of Banks County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please call our Criminal Investigations Division at 404-463-6363

Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to ten years, or by a fine of up to $10,000.00, or both. To report suspected insurance fraud, contact the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office at 800-656-2298. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

