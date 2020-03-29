Singing orthopedic surgeon featured on iHeart ‘Living Room Concert for America’

National-World

There was a cameo from a singing orthopedic surgeon Sunday as millions watched “The iHeart Living Room Concert for America” on Fox.

The man in scrubs performing John Lennon’s “Imagine” was Dr. Elvis Francois, a resident at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, accompanied by Dr. William Robinson on the piano.

Francois’ cameo followed a video of a nurse begging viewers to abide by social distancing guidelines because she’s been working hours with critically ill patients.

A video of his cover of the Lennon classic went viral earlier this week, which has garnered more than 356,000 views on Instagram.

“In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status and many more….But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one,” his post read.

Francois said the health care system will be tested over the next few months as the coronavirus outbreak continues to take its toll on the US and the rest of the world.

“Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit,” his post read. “There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one.”

Sunday’s concert hosted by Elton John featured performances by Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello, H.E.R. and Sam Smith.

Funds raised by the concert are going to Feeding America, a non-profit organization that feeds more than 46 million people through its network of more than 200 food banks, and First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides support to families of first responders who are struggling financially during the coronavirus outbreak