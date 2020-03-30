Phoenix police ID suspect in shooting that killed commander, wounded 2 officers

National-World

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — A Phoenix police commander was killed and two officers were hurt in a shooting Sunday night at a home near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. Phoenix police confirm Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was shot and killed in the line of duty.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department, it started Sunday evening when several roommates at the home got into an argument. The situation escalated and the roommates called police at about 7 p.m. to remove one of the roommates who reportedly was acting strange and erratic. The Phoenix Police Department identified the man Monday as Jacob Emry McIlveen. The 22-year-old was shot by another officer and pronounced dead at the scene.

Carnicle and two of his officers, Marissa Dowhan and Alicia Hubert, were dispatched to the home. Fortune said that McIlveen was complying at first and there was no sign of any problem until McIlveen “slammed the front door on the officers,” according to police.

Additional officers responded to the scene and were able to get into the house. That’s when McIlveen started to get erratic again and told the officers he wouldn’t leave. Carnicle, Dowhan and Hubert were standing on the stairs when McIlveen opened the door and opened fire, according to police. Carnicle did was pronounced dead at the hospital. Dowhan and Hubert are expected to recover from their injuries.

Arizona’s Family watched as tactical units descended onto the neighborhood shortly after the shooting. Sources tell Arizona’s Family that McIlveen had fired multiple shots at the police drone flying over the area.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams spoke Sunday night about her colleague and friend, Commander Carnicle. He is a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. Williams said she had known him for 30 years and worked with him at the Maryvale Precinct. “Phoenix lost a true hero- – and that person is Greg Carnicle,” she said,

Carnicle is survived by his wife and four adult children. He was just months from retiring.

Dowhan, 23, has been with the Phoenix Police Department for three years. Hubert, 22, has been with the department for nearly two years.

