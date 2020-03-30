Wedding Gown Designer Makes Masks For Nurses Battling Coronavirus

National-World

BOSTON, MA (WBZ) — A Boston designer who has made countless wedding dresses for nurses has switched gears and is now making something else for them during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It just makes me really feel incredibly blessed and gifted to be able to help them at a time when they’re facing something like this,” said designer Daniel Faucher, who has been sewing masks.

They aren’t Faucher’s most elegant pieces, but they are in high demand.

“Better safe than sorry was what I was thinking when we started making these masks,” Faucher said.

He would be putting the finishing touches on his one-of-a-kind gowns and wedding dresses but because of the pandemic, every celebration on hold right now. So the designer turned his South End studio into a mask-making salon using muslin from the dress forms and breathable t-shirt fabric that stops moisture.

“Technically if they have an n95 mask the n95 mask fits in here also,” Faucher explained.

The work not only gives him purpose, but it strengthens the bond between fellow artists in the building who wanted to help, like sisters and jewelry designers Moria Riordan and Megan Flynn.

“We’ve just been cutting the strings that wrap around the back of the masks,” Riordan said, “We’re all quarantined in our houses and so it does feel good to feel you’re giving back in some way.”

Faucher said, “Seeing everybody do their part, it just really is heartwarming and amazing to see what you can accomplish when you join forces together.”

Like families all of the world, Faucher is looking forward to bridal season whenever it comes. He said he does take a break to make something pretty every day because that also makes him feel good.

