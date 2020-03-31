Brewery gets greater response than expected in quest to raise money for Foodshare

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

New Hartford (WFSB) — A brewery in New Hartford put out a call to raise funds for a non-profit organization.

Brewery Legitimus said the response to help Foodshare was far greater than expected.

Owners Chris and Christina opened the brewery three years ago.

During a time when the coronavirus has forced businesses to close, Brewery Legitimus has been kept alive by the community and curbside crowlers.

“People came out and they ordered beer to go in droves and at the end of that week we said, ‘We’re going to be okay. We can get through this’ and then we started thinking about what we could do for other people that aren’t as fortunate,” Christina Sayer said.

The Sayers said they decided to pay it forward by raising $1,000 for Foodshare.

“We literally hit that goal in less than 20 minutes,” Chris Sayer said.

The donations haven’t stopped.

“They’re going to get a big hug when this is all over,” Christina Sayer said. “When we can hug people.”

A $5 donation puts the donor’s name in a drawing.

Those who donate more than once have better odds of getting one of the five popular lifetime mugs of free beer.

“Each night, one of you is going to draw,” Chris Sayer said.

The first winner was a nurse at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

“She’s on the front lines,” Christina Sayer said. “She is one that’s risking her life every day.”

“It was really heartfelt that [she was] the first person because literally there are thousands of names and one of the first ones picked was Stephanie,” Chris Sayer said. “It was a really special moment.”

“We have felt so much love through these past two weeks,” Christina Sayer said. “It’s, it’s amazing.”

Four mugs have been picked so far.

The fifth is still up for grabs and donations continue to pour in.

“When we reopen this taproom, we’re going to have a huge celebration, get everyone together and give away that last mug,” Christina Sayer said.

“I don’t want to stop, I want to keep going!” Chris Sayer said. “The more that we all help, the more that we help Foodshare CT and the more we help people who are really in need.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.