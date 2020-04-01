Gov. Kate Brown issues commercial eviction ban for business owners in Oregon due to pandemic

National-World

SALEM, OR (KPTV) — Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order banning commercial evictions in Oregon.

Wednesday’s order places a 90-day moratorium on commercial evictions for nonpayment, “in light of the impacts on business owners caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” according to the governor.

Brown said the order also strengthens a previous ban on residential evictions, and prohibits landlords from charging tenants late fees for not paying rent during the moratorium.

“During this moratorium, any residential or non-residential tenant who is or will be unable to pay the full rent when due under a rental agreement or lease, shall notify the landlord as soon as reasonably possible; and shall make partial rent payments to the extent the tenant is financially able to do so,” according to the full order.

The order also does not apply to the termination of rental agreements or leases for causes other than nonpayment.

Gov. Brown previously issued an executive order directing people to stay home, while also closing numerous business statewide.

