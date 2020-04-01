Prosecutor: Man who claimed to have COVID-19 at Kroger tested negative

National-World

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) — A Mt. Morris man arrested for coughing on and touching items in the Genesee Township Kroger store while claiming to have COVID-19 last Friday has tested negative for the illness.

But Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said charges will remain against 26-year-old Jonathan David-Asher Miracle even though the incident was a hoax.

Miracle was charged with making a false threat of terrorism, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

“Nevertheless, he disrupted hundreds of citizens and must face charges,” Leyton wrote on Twitter.

Prosecutors say Miracle was at the Kroger on North Saginaw Street just north of Mt. Morris around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A store employee called 911 after he was seen walking around the store and touching objects while claiming to be infected with COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

An officer found Miracle in the parking lot and handcuffed him. He allegedly licked the window of the patrol car while being transported to the Genesee County Jail to spread COVID-19, Leyton said.

