Officer hailed a hero for performing CPR on unresponsive newborn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WLKY) — Tuesday morning inside Carolyn Muir’s Vine Grove home there was absolute chaos and panic as her 11-day-old grandson stopped breathing.

“He’s turning blue, he’s non-responsive. I started CPR and my son called 911,” Muir remembered.

Just 40 seconds later a police officer, who happened to be on patrol less than a mile away, was rushing through Muir’s front door.

“The thing that got me the most is he looked at me and said, ‘Grandma we’re gonna save this baby and we’re going to pray,” she told WLKY.

Officer Lamar Jones with the Vine Grove Police Department said, “I pulled his shirt up, pulled his socks off. He was completely blue. First thing I did was turn him to the side, looked in his mouth and gave him one big hard breath.”

Incredibly, Officer Jones heard Brixten begin to gurgle and make a whimpering noise. Another officer soon arrived on scene and assisted Jones until EMS got there. It turns out he had a congenital lung defect that led to that cardiac arrest. Doctors credited his survival to Jones’ quick actions.

Jones, a man of faith, said he prayed while he was doing CPR and later, when he drove Brixten’s parents to the hospital.

“I told them he’s in good hands. Now we just let him do the rest, God can do the rest,” Jones said.

“He’s just a great person, great police officer and he’s a good Christian man. And that means the world to us,” Muir said.

Baby Brixten underwent surgery Wednesday at Norton Children’s Hospital. If all goes well, doctors have told the family he could come home as early as next week.

The Vine Grove Police Department plans to honor Jones with a lifesaving award later on this year.

