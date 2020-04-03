Florist closes up shop and turns to making masks to help neighbors

National-World

IRONTON, MO (KMOV ) — An Iron County business woman has her own giving project after she had to close her flower shop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelli Lambert owns Country Bouquet in Ironton, Missouri. She has a compromised immune system and decided to close up her shop.

Now she’s making masks for neighboring businesses both in Missouri and out-of-state.

“It’s just what we do,” Lambert said. “God gives us lots of blessings. Out of all of this we can look at the blessings he gives us. God put me here in this store 13 years ago and he’s taken care of me ever since, so that’s what we do, we just take care of people.”

Lambert has made masks for the NICU at St. Francis and a residential care facility.

