Manhunt underway in California after a deputy was shot in ‘ambush’ attack

A sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday when a man opened fire outside a police station in Paso Robles, California, authorities said. The deputy has been identified as Nicholas Dreyfus, 28, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

He was shot in the face while searching for the suspect, but the sheriff’s office says his surgery was successful and he’s listed in guarded condition and the prognosis is good.

“We feel that this was an ambush that he planned,” San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said. “He intended for officers to come out of the police department and to assault them.”

The Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect as 26-year-old Mason James Lira in a news release Wednesday night. He is from the Monterey area and is considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

Officials conducted a widespread search of the downtown Paso Robles area earlier Wednesday, but Lira was not located and the manhunt is still ongoing.

Lira allegedly began firing at police cars shortly after 3 a.m. (local time) as they entered the downtown area and at the station, Parkinson said.

Dreyfus was shot when he arrived to assist police officers at the station, the sheriff said.

Hours after the shooting, police found the body of a 58-year-old man near an Amtrak station in the city. The man had been shot in the head “at close proximity” and investigators believe the incidents are related, the sheriff’s office said.