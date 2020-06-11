Passerby pulls driver from wrecked SUV

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Venice Beach, CA (KTLA) — Police say a passerby pulled an injured driver out of an SUV after it crashed into a guard shack in Venice Beach early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. as the driver of the silver SUV was heading down Washington Boulevard toward the beach.

Investigators believe the driver was speeding when he somehow lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a message board at the entrance to the pier.

The vehicle and the board then careened into a guard shack, leaving the front and driver’s side of the SUV crushed.

The driver, described as a man in his 20s or 30s, was helped out by a passerby, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Darryl Jacobs said.

“Somebody pulled him out of the vehicle … was able to render aid to him,” Jacobs said.

The driver was then taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The crash is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.