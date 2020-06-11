Woman targeted by racist rant at park

National-World

Torrance, CA (KTLA) — A young woman said she was working out at at a park in Torrance when a woman became enraged and unleashed a racist tirade.

The woman captured on cellphone video can be seen screaming profanities at the young woman, accusing her of blocking a set of stairs at Charles H. Wilson Park, and threatening to have her family beat up the young woman who was exercising.

The rant quickly turns racial.

“Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in,” the woman is heard shouting. “This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here.”

The shouting woman noticed she was being recorded.

“You put that on Facebook. I hope you do, because every (expletive) person will beat the crap out of you from here on out,” the woman is heard saying.

The young woman said she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“I was in shock, I was like, ‘I don’t even know how to respond to this. Is this really happening to me?’” she said.

The young woman who was the victim of the tirade, who asked that her name be withheld, said the encounter left her shaken and afraid to return to the park. She added that she doesn’t understand how the woman could have so much hate.

Torrance Police Department officials said the incident was under investigation.

