Individuals from religious cult arrested for allegedly violating state’s quarantine order on the Big Island

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — The leader of a self-claimed religious cult is among 20 people who were arrested for allegedly violating the state’s mandatory 14-day travel quarantine.

Angela Keen, administrator of Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers, a volunteer group that helps track and catch quarantine violators says they received multiple tips about a group known on social media as “Carbon Nation” arriving in Hawaii Island.

After working with the Attorney General’s office and Big Island Police, the group was able to obtain a license plate number and address of a vacation rental in Puna Subdivisions where the group was staying.

Keen says nine arrests were made Wednesday in Fern Forest. Then twelve today in Hawaiian Paradise Park, all of it posted live to the leader’s Instagram page.

“What I learned was that this cult or this religious sect, was kicked out of Nicaragua and I believe Panama as well. There’s some news stories online about them. And there’s some criminal allegations, some criminal cases and that’s why they were removed from both countries. So that was a red flag for me,” Keen said.

