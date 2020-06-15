Former shelter dog’s training prepares him for new life as K-9 officer

National-World

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County (WLOS) — A dog training facility in Jacksonville is taking a former shelter dog and turning him into the first narcotics K-9 for a North Carolina police department.

Camp Mutt says it donates services to the local animal shelter by teaching adoption-challenged dogs in obedience in the hopes of finding them forever homes.

Jax the German Shepard is the organization’s most recent dog, and Camp Mutt says it was told Jax was “intense.” After a few months of behavior and obedience training, organizers say they knew his high drive and determination prepared him for a “higher purpose.”

Camp Mutt reached out to Sgt. Jauernik at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, and she put the facility in contact with the Gaston Police Department – the rest is history. Jax will be the Gaston Police Department’s first-ever Narcotics K-9, according to Camp Mutt.

In order for the German Shepard to complete narcotics scent work, Onslow County K-9 Deputy Weber and Sgt. Jauernik visited Camp Mutt for weeks for training.

Everyone involved says they are thrilled for Jax’s new life as a K-9 police officer. Camp Mutt says it trains more than 300 dogs a year, but Jax will always be one of its most memorable.

He will be officially sworn-in for duty next month.

